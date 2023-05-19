Sales from weekend rummage sale to benefit local organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Activity Center hopes you'll come out to its spring rummage sale. All the items in the sale were donated by people over the winter.
Friday was the first day of the sale. Proceeds will help pay for daily operations at the center.
It puts on events all year long for seniors in the community.
Leaders at the center say they're thankful for the communities continued support.
"I feel like sometimes seniors, they're just forgotten. They're left out. So when people support us in the capacity that they do it's overwhelming. It's heartwarming," Executive Director Michelle Inman said.
The yard sale continues Saturday at the activity center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Starting at noon; you can fill a bag with as much as you want for just $5.
Whatever isn't sold will be donated to Goodwill.
The center is located at 300 South 5th Street.