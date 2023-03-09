Saint Patrick's school to host Irish Dash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Patrick's School in Terre Haute has an opportunity for you to get a jump start on your Saint Patrick's Day celebrations
It will host the annual Irish Dash on Saturday, March 11.
The event supports the 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C.
The students have been contacting sponsors ahead of the big day.
Now they're urging you to lace up your shoes and participate in the fun on race day.
The 5k walk/run and 1 mile fun run starts at 9 a.m.
News 10's Jon Swaner will be there to help announce the winners!
The race is followed by a parade at 1 p.m.
You can still register to participate in the race by going to saintpat.school/irish-dash