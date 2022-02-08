Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods hosts seventh annual giving day

SAINT MARY OF THE WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help give to a local college and its students.
Today was Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College's seventh annual giving day.
Students and employees of the college are spending the day calling and asking for donations.
They are also taking the time to say "thank you" to those who donate.
This year their goal is to reach 1,000 gifts.
Last year the goal was set at 500 and passed that goal.
Leaders say they are aiming high this year.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College President Dottie King says the most important thing from today is the connections students are making.
"The money we collect will be useful, of course, it will. But, it's really not about that as much as it is bringing people together," said King.
Donations from the event will go to different sources, like scholarships.
If you want to do your part, there is still time to step up and donate.
If you would like to give, click here, or call 888-769-0013.