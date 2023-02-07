Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosts its Woods Giving Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the biggest fundraising day of the year for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
The school is asking the community to participate to help it reach its goal.
Tuesday was "Woods Giving Day." The college hopes to get a thousand donors in 24 hours.
Area businesses also participated in the effort, giving the school a part of their revenue.
All of the money raised today will go to the "Woods' Fund".
The Woods Fund supports scholarships and school improvements.
Organizers say that because the school is the oldest in Terre Haute, it takes some work to maintain it.
