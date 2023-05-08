Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College receives huge gift from Union Health Systems

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationwide nursing shortage doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Experts say unless changes happen soon, there could be serious consequences in the coming years. The "National Council of State Boards of Nursing" recently released a study on the shortage.
The study revealed 100,000 nurses left the profession in the last two years. Nurses left for varying reasons, including stress, burnout, and retirement. The study predicts the trend will continue another 600,000 nurses say they plan to leave the profession by 2027. That's one out of every five nurses.
One local college is hoping to address that shortage. It's doing it thanks to a recent grant for it's "Paramedic to BSN Program."
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College got a $250,000 gift from Union Health Systems. This grant will go towards the "Paramedic to BSN Program for over three years. The goal is to strengthen it's courses and help increase the supply of nurses.
President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Health, Steve Holman, has been seeing a nationwide labor shortage in the health care industry. Since the pandemic, there has been a trend of nursing turnovers. Holman says this continues to be a challenge for Union Health.
"We have about a 100 to 110 shortage of that...Since the pandemic, our vacancy rate in nurses has increased probably about 50%," said Holman.
To help put more health care professionals into the workforce, Union Health gave the first installment of $100 thousand dollars towards Saint Mary's Paramedic to BSN Program.
The online-degree program allows students with an associate degree or paramedic certification to get their bachelor of science in nursing. The program's first cohort started January of this year with 24 students. The new grant will allow the college to enroll a second cohort starting in August 2023.
President of Saint Mary's, Dottie King, says a lot of potential students are interested in the program.
"I think that speaks to the interest and the demand out there for these paramedic professionals who want to take the next step in their careers," said King.
The grant will also allow the program to get more faculty and equipment. Holman hopes it will further expand the number of nurses serving patients at Union Health.
"So programs like this are helping and some of the pressure is starting to reduce as more are going into the programs now. It just takes a while and several years for them to get the degree," said Holman.
Holman says roughly 50 percent of nursing graduates from Saint Mary's will be joining Union Health. If you are interested in applying for the program...You can go here.