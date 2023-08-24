Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College plans to renovate and expand its equine center with ARPA money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Vigo County Council approved a few rounds of American Rescue Plan money. Some of that was for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College equine studies. The college was approved for $500,000.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is one of a kind. It's just 1 out of 20 schools in the country to offer a bachelor's degree in equine sciences, and the only one in Indiana.
Now, the college is looking to expand its equine studies program using ARPA money. Sometimes students at Saint Mary's get to learn about things from out of this world.
"This was the skull, the alien. This was the eyes. This is where the brain cavity because they have the large brain. And the mandible was crushed in the crash."
But, for the most part it's really focused on horses.
"Then I show em that this a pelvis of a horse. This is where the baby goes through. This is where the hip sockets go," said Edward Ferguson.
Edward Ferguson is going into his third year as the Department Chair for the School of Equine Studies at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. A former rodeo rider from Texas, Ferguson has a passion for the work he gets to do in the classroom and with these animals.
And here soon, he'll have the opportunity to take that to the next level.
"We are hoping to use the arpa funds to help renovate and expand our equine facilities, especially our indoor arena. We hope that that will expand our use for the community," said Janet Clark, Provost.
This is the current indoor arena the college uses for horse shows. The goal is to provide an updated facility for students, but also for people off campus. The college expects to host more horse shows that will bring tourism to the county, and to connect with ag communities like 4-H and FFA in the Valley.
For Ferguson, he's just excited to see the college branch out.
"It's really a great feeling knowing that I'm going to get to expand my role and I have more things to do than just equine. I think that's gonna help our department as well," said Ferguson.
Along with the equine upgrades, the college is starting to offer Pre-Vet Medicine and other majors. In the future, the goal is to expand to other large farm animals.