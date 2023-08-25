Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College offers new majors and minors this fall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We told you yesterday that Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is wanting to expand its equine center with American Rescue Plan money. Now, the college is adding new majors and minors.
Beginning this fall the Equine Department will offer Bachelor of Science in Pre-Vet Medicine. This program will offer hands on experience working with large animals in classrooms.
New minors like Equine Breeding Management and Equine Therapeutic Riding will be offered as well.
"We are also advancing our equipment and the opportunity for our students to have more hands on opportunities that will give them an extra ability as they look to go onto a potential vet program in the future," said Brennan Randolph, Interim President.
There are also new concentrations in Biology majors like Bio-Stats and more in the Kinesiology Department, like Exercise Sciences.