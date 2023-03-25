Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College celebrates the 100th Ring Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college celebrated a tradition that goes back 100 years!
Students and families celebrated Ring Day at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College today! Juniors of the college received a ring commemorating their academic achievements and journey.
College officials conducted a ceremony to ring in this milestone. President Dottie King explains why this tradition is so important.
"It's an academic achievement, but it's also a little bit more than that. It's given to those students in a ceremony by the president. They're asked to make promises and those promises are to keep going forward," said President King.
Students were excited to carry on the tradition for their families and the college.