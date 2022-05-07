Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College celebrates 300 graduates

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College celebrated 300 graduates this weekend.
"This day is everything," Mikayla Hudgens, the student commencement speaker, said. "All of the hard work we have put in our degree and all of the sleepless nights, it all comes to this. This is the day everyone has waited for and we are so excited."
This is SMWC's 188th commencement ceremony and the first normal one in several years due to the pandemic.
This year nursing had the largest number of graduates and it was the first year for associate degrees in paramedic medical sciences.
The president of the college, Dottie King, says the hope is all graduates will go out and make a big difference in the world and this weekend was the perfect time to celebrate that!
"There's just a sense of joy that things seem fairly normal," Dottie King, the president of the college said. "We are all together and we are grateful."
A huge congratulations to all SMWC graduates!