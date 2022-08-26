Safety top of mind for Indiana State University law enforcement, students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Students are back on Indiana State University's campus. While they're excited to return to some of their favorite campus activities, they want to make sure they're all done safely.
Abigail Jameson is a freshman on campus. With it being her first year as a Sycamore, she has a lot to look forward to.
"Just spreading my wings and learning and bettering myself for my future career," she said.
She's not going to let anything stop her from completing her goal.
"I carry pepper spray," Jameson said. "I have a knife in my car. I'm constantly on the lookout and if I feel unsafe around someone, I move myself away from them."
Campus police hope every student is just as aware of their safety as Jameson.
Michele Barrett is the director of public safety and Chief of Indiana State University Police. She said safety awareness is often a new concept for students.
"18-year-olds just leaving home a lot of times," she said. "They were not in charge of safety at their homes. So, we like to basically tell them about some of the safety they are now in charge of."
That includes keeping track of valuables, locking bikes and dorm rooms, and being aware of their surroundings.
Renewed concern about school shootings will require students to be even more aware of their surroundings. Barrett said the campus does have safety protocols, text alerts, and sirens in case of this and other emergencies. She encourages students to take their safety into their own hands.
"Just when you're going in those [campus] buildings," Barrett said. "Take a look at the exits. Know your exit areas. Have your cell phone on you. Have just a plan in your own mind prior to."
Barrett also said campus escorts are available to all students and encouraged students to use the blue lights on campus if they don't feel safe.
It's actions like these that give students like Jameson peace of mind. Of course, it doesn't hurt to have a little bit of extra protection.
"I have my cat here on campus," Jameson said. "So, if anyone does break into my room, they're getting a surprise."
Text alerts are available for students and their guardians. To sign up, click here.