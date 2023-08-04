Safety improvements on the way for Cayuga intersection

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, safety improvements are coming to an intersection near Cayuga.
Multiple improvements will come to the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 234.
Improvements will include adding turn lanes and working on the bridge. The project will be split up into multiple phases.
State Road 63's north and south-bound lanes will be restricted at the intersection during phase one. Those restrictions are expected to last through the end of November.
Work will begin August 14.