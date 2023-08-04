 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safety improvements on the way for Cayuga intersection

  • Updated
  • 0

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, safety improvements are coming to an intersection near Cayuga.

Multiple improvements will come to the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 234.

Improvements will include adding turn lanes and working on the bridge. The project will be split up into multiple phases.

State Road 63's north and south-bound lanes will be restricted at the intersection during phase one. Those restrictions are expected to last through the end of November.

Work will begin August 14.

Recommended for you