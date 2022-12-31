Safe-T Act under fire in some Illinois counties, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul responds

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An Illinois judge ruled portions of the controversial Safe-T Act in Illinois unconstitutional. Under it, cash bail would be eliminated.
The judge wrote that the cash bail change should have been put before voters.
On Friday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a statement in response to blocking enforcement of the act.
On response to blocking enforcement of the act, Raoul says its an "abuse of the judicial process."
He goes on to say quote, "The Safe-T Act has been the law in Illinois since January 2021, giving these plaintiffs nearly two years to raise challenges. In fact, the plaintiffs have had since October to join the lawsuits consolidated in Kankakee County. It is outrageous that the plaintiffs instead chose to sit on their hands until the last business day before the Safe-T Act is to go into effect, and then seek to enjoin it from going into effect," Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.
With this ruling, the bail change will not take effect on Jan. 1 in those 65 counties that sued.
The governor and attorney general pledged to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.