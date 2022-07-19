Ruth House - Women's recovery center celebrating its 3rd anniversary

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Ruth House, a local women's recovery center out of Sullivan, allows women to come in as they help battle their drug and/or alcohol addictions. The non-profit organization opened in 2019 and is celebrating its 3rd anniversary this month.
Ruth House has a goal of helping women battle their addictions. While the process is a difficult one, at the end, it is very rewarding.
"The girls are very apprehensive at first," Director Peggy Carmichael said. "But once they start healing from traumas they start to realize that they feel more free, and they start to heal from past addictions, past traumas, and so forth."
Carmichael also touched on what it means to be celebrating three years running.
"Now it feels like a dream come true," she said. "It started with a vision from a man named Jerry Myer who wanted women to be able to come somewhere and work on themselves, recover, and feel like they were at home at the same time."
Graduate Honor resident Christy Montgomery has seen it all and she knows, with first hand experience, how helpful Ruth House can be.
"It has saved my life," she said. "I've gained my relationship back with my kids, I have gained my relationship back with my sister, and even more so myself."
Many women have come through the program and made it to the other side. Montgomery is one of those.
She says that without Ruth House...she is not sure where she would be today.
"The Ruth House has helped me in so many ways," Montgomery said. "If it was not for the Ruth House I don't...I'd probably be dead or in jail."
Carmichael encourages all women battling addiction to apply for help through their website, ruth-house.com.
At the website you can donate to help fundraise the non-profit organization and also get in contact if you or someone you know needs help fighting their addiction.