Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have local impacts, experts say

NATIONWIDE (WTHI)- Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have a great economic impact here in the United States, experts say.
With Russia being such a large producer of oil, experts say we can expect to see the price of gasoline climb even higher.
Thursday, President Joe Biden said he'd try to limit that impact.
Inflation could rise again depending on how involved Americans become in the conflict.
The grain industry could also be affected.
News10 spoke with Indiana State History professor Barbara Skinner. She said the focus should be on Russia to get ahead of these potential issues.
"It can have a rippling effect across the economy and what we need to try to do is get Russia to stop this military action," she said.