Russia pulls back from brink of crisis after deal reached to end Wagner insurrection

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 374 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 36 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA BARTHOLOMEW BOONE CLINTON DECATUR HAMILTON HANCOCK HENDRICKS HOWARD JOHNSON MADISON MARION MORGAN RUSH SHELBY TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA BROWN JACKSON LAWRENCE MONROE IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA JENNINGS IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA DAVIESS GREENE KNOX MARTIN SULLIVAN IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA CLAY MONTGOMERY OWEN PARKE PUTNAM TIPPECANOE VIGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL, COLUMBUS, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.