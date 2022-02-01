Rural King has the winter necessities you need for the winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rural King in Terre Haute has all the winter weather necessities.
The store carries ice melt, shovels, generators, and more.
An emergency truck is delivering items that have been running scarce.
The store manager, Chris Dalby, encourages people to come get what they need sooner rather than later.
This will ensure you are prepared to tackle the severe weather.
"We get this storm once a year and we do have few supplies left. Not a lot, but we do have the necessities you will need" says Dalby.
Customers are encouraged to shop sooner rather than later before items run out.
