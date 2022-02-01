 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

Rural King has the winter necessities you need for the winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rural King in Terre Haute has all the winter weather necessities.

The store carries ice melt, shovels, generators, and more.

Rural King

An emergency truck is delivering items that have been running scarce.

The store manager, Chris Dalby, encourages people to come get what they need sooner rather than later.

This will ensure you are prepared to tackle the severe weather.

"We get this storm once a year and we do have few supplies left. Not a lot, but we do have the necessities you will need" says Dalby. 

Customers are encouraged to shop sooner rather than later before items run out. 

Click here to find the store's hours of operation. 