Rural internet project hopes to bring high speed connections to Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - That program is the Carle Richland Broadband Access and Innovation project.
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital has teamed up with Bspeedy wireless. Bspeedy is an internet service provider based out of Clay County Illinois.
Typically broadband coverage would involve installing fiber cables all over the county. But the project looks to use wireless connections all over the county to help reach everyone.
The project will likely cost around $367,000. The state of Illinois will cover $150,000 of that funding. That's through the state's Connect Illinois plan. Other funding is being supplied through a number of donors in the community. That includes the county board, Walmart distribution, and the Richland county school system.
All in hopes of making sure every person in the county is up to speed in the new normal.
Tynan O'Neil with Carle Richland Memorial Hospital says, "That connection to people and to resources is so vital and so important. We wanted to make sure that people had that connection. Especially going into the isolation of the pandemic, that was something that we wanted to make sure we were helping people with."