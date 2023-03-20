Rural Hoosier communities will see $127.6 million in infrastructure improvements

INDIANAPOLIS – Rural Hoosier communities are receiving $127.6 million in federal transportation funding to improve transportation infrastructure.
The Indiana Department of Transportation 38 cities, towns, and counties will use the money to invest in local road and bridge improvements, as well as sidewalk and trail projects.
“Improving local infrastructure is essential to the constant growth of communities across Indiana,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Enhancing our state’s transportation network allows for continued economic success to follow and a better quality of life for Hoosiers.”-
Types of projects receiving funds include 26 bridge rehabilitation/replacement projects; 11 resurfacing/reconstruction projects; three Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) projects that involve sidewalks, ADA ramps, and trails; and seven traffic safety projects.
For this latest round of funding, local communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will financially participate in design, engineering, and right-of-way acquisition components for some projects.
“Modernized infrastructure strengthens communities," said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith. “INDOT's commitment to improve local roads and bridges, as well as expand sidewalks and trails illustrates the partnerships in place that are making Hoosier cities, towns and counties great places to live, work and play.”
Sullivan, Indiana is among the recipients. The community is receiving $2,917,148.40 to improve N. Main St. between Graysville St and Wolfe St. and Wolfe St. between Cross St. and Main St.
