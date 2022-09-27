Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth.
"While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
The roundtable discussion ended in Marshall, Indiana, at Turkey Run State Park.
It stemmed from a 2020 Purdue and Ball State Universities study. It highlighted the economy in rural Indiana communities.
The universities created a blueprint for the "the rural road to recovery. They identified 20 communities that are poised for growth, including Parke County.
The president of Parke County council John Pratt expressed his concerns in the hope of a better opportunity.
Pratt said, "It's important to let her know what's going on here in Parke County for us to better the community and make this a greater place to live than it already is."
Some of the concerns were infrastructure and child care. After hearing about the concerns, Lt. Gov. Crouch says they will adjust state programs moving forward to help.
"Take our stellar program, which provided economic incentives to rural areas, to be able to kind of restructure those to address the concerns they have and are expressing here today," said Lt. Gov. Crouch.
She looks to be putting this in place in 2024.