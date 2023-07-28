Running after dark: Annual Twilight River Run set for Friday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy a run by the river and support local students Friday night. The Wabash Valley Road Runners group is hosting its annual Twilight River Run.
The event supports scholarships for college students and high school running programs.
Individuals and teams can still register at this link or at the event between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. The run is happening at Fairbanks Park.
The one-mile race starts at 9:45, and the 5-k starts at 10.
Due to this event, 1st Street will be closed between Farrington Street and Poplar Street between 9 p.m. and midnight.