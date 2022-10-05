"Running 5 miles shouldn't be too much of a burden today" Area runners take part in nationwide relay that runs through Terre Haute, Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the early Wednesday morning hours, a local runner crossed the Illinois/Indiana state line as a part of the Great American Relay.
It's a trip from Santa Monica, California to the World Trade Center in New York City to remember the lives lost on 9/11.
As cars drove by before the sun rose, Terre Haute native Don Dodson hit the road.
He started at the state line and completed a small part of a 668-part relay that stretches coast to coast.
He says his 6:00 am run was well worth it to donate and support first responders.
"It should only take about 9 minutes to get into West Terre Haute, so, that's not a huge chunk of my day. I'm happy to get up early to help the cause," Dodson said.
Leah Singer is also from the area.
She says there's no place more fitting for a nationwide relay than Terre Haute and Vigo County.
"I think it's really exciting that Terre Haute is right smack in the middle of this national effort. I mean, we're called the crossroads of America, and I think this is a great way to showcase that," Singer said.
While running anywhere between 1-5.5 miles may sound like something you need to train for, Dodson says it's easier than it sounds.
"I didn't train specifically for this, but I did put in a 20-mile run on Saturday, and so, running 5 miles shouldn't be too much of a burden today," he said.
The run is spread out over 36 days and 17 states, beginning and ending at local fire stations.
Dodson says running in the relay is the least he can do to say "thanks."
"We're thankful for all of the first responders and everything that they do, so this is one way to show appreciation," Dodson said.
For more information on the Great American Relay, click here.