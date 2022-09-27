Ruling makes it easier for people living with disabilities to cast their vote

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Americans living with disabilities now have better access to vote in this year's general election.
A federal judge in Indiana made a ruling allowing voters with print disabilities to more easily submit a paper absentee ballot.
A print disability is any condition that prevents a person from physically marking their ballot without assistance.
Before, Indiana voters had to make an appointment with a traveling board to submit an early vote.
Now, voters can select a person of their choice to help them mark their ballot.
Early voting begins on October 12. Learn more how to apply for an absentee ballot here.