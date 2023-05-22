Rubber duck season starts in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's duck season in the Wabash Valley - and no, we're not talking about the kind that involves hiding out in swampy water.
It's the opening day of the 2023 Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta. The group kicked-off opening day at Fairbanks Park.
That's where thousands of rubber ducks will race in the Wabash River on July 4.
The owner of the fastest duck will win $10,000.
Money from duck adoptions will go to Catholic Charities to feed the hungry and house the homeless in our community.
A volunteer with Catholic Charities ushered in this year's regatta by buying the first rubber duck of the season.
She says it was extra special because she was one of the people the non-profit served as a child.
"They empowered me to be reaching for my goals and inspired me to give back," Dr. Pamela Malone said.
Adopting a duck will cost you $5.
You can adopt one online right here or by simply stopping by the Catholic Charities office.