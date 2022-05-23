Rubber duck season has started in the Wabash Valley - here's how you can adopt one and help a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's rubber duck season in the Wabash Valley.
Catholic Charities and Krogers' Rubber Duck Regatta held its opening day on Monday.
That means you can start buying ducks for the big race. They'll be racing rubber ducks in the Wabash River in July.
Money from the event will go to the homeless and those in need.
The winner will receive $10,000.
"I think it's so much fun to watch. This year as many as 17,000 ducks will be released into the Wabash River, floating down the Wabash River. if you've never had the chance to come out, you should join us," Jennifer Buell from Catholic Charities said.
The race will be on the 4th of July at 7:00 P.M. The finish line is near the fishing docks at Fairbanks Park.