...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Rubber duck rescue mission underway on the Wabash River

How could a rubber duck score you $10,000? We have the answer here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHII) - Last week, 15,000 rubber ducks raced down the Wabash River.

It was for the Catholic Charities "Rubber Duck Regatta." But, some of those ducks went MIA and have yet to be returned.

Catholic Charities says this year, some of those ducks weren't collected after the regatta.

Volunteers stayed to help pluck them out of the water on the day of the event. But when it got too late, they had to abandon the mission for safety reasons.

Now, more volunteers are out searching for the lost ducks. Catholic Charities says if you know where one is hiding, let them know. Their number is 812-232-1447.

