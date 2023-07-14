Rubber duck rescue mission underway on the Wabash River

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHII) - Last week, 15,000 rubber ducks raced down the Wabash River.
It was for the Catholic Charities "Rubber Duck Regatta." But, some of those ducks went MIA and have yet to be returned.
Catholic Charities says this year, some of those ducks weren't collected after the regatta.
Volunteers stayed to help pluck them out of the water on the day of the event. But when it got too late, they had to abandon the mission for safety reasons.
Now, more volunteers are out searching for the lost ducks. Catholic Charities says if you know where one is hiding, let them know. Their number is 812-232-1447.