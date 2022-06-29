Rubber Duck Regatta helping change Wabash Valley lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On July fourth the fifth annual Rubber Duck Regatta will be held at Fairbanks Park in the Wabash River.
Starting at 7 p.m. over 15,000 adopted rubber ducks will race down the Wabash River. Whoever's duck crosses the finish line first will win $10,000.
The event is fun for the community but the reason behind it means so much more.
The rubber duck regatta benefits Terre Haute Catholic Charities. The organization helps families in need through a food-bank, Christmas store, youth center and housing for women and children.
Kris Kraut, former Bethany House resident, hopes to see the community involved.
"The fact that it goes towards such a broad spectrum of services for people in the Wabash Valley [and to] people in need...I think it is something fun to look forward to" said Kraut.
There are still nearly 3,000 available rubber ducks to claim before Monday. Be sure to click here to adopt yours before it is too late.