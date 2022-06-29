 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Rubber Duck Regatta helping change Wabash Valley lives

How could a rubber duck score you $10,000? We have the answer here

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On July fourth the fifth annual Rubber Duck Regatta will be held at Fairbanks Park in the Wabash River.

Starting at 7 p.m. over 15,000 adopted rubber ducks will race down the Wabash River. Whoever's duck crosses the finish line first will win $10,000.

The event is fun for the community but the reason behind it means so much more.

The rubber duck regatta benefits Terre Haute Catholic Charities. The organization helps families in need through a food-bank, Christmas store, youth center and housing for women and children. 

Kris Kraut, former Bethany House resident, hopes to see the community involved. 

"The fact that it goes towards such a broad spectrum of services for people in the Wabash Valley [and to] people in need...I think it is something fun to look forward to" said Kraut.

There are still nearly 3,000 available rubber ducks to claim before Monday. Be sure to click here to adopt yours before it is too late.

