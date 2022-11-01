"RSV is a major concern right now." Vigo County sees rise in RSV cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Cases of RSV among children are on the rise across the nation, including Vigo County.
News10 spoke with Vigo County Health Educator Shelby Jackson. She said hospitals across the county, including Union and Regional, have reported cases of RSV in children.
"RSV is a major concern right now," Jackson said. "The in-patient pediatric census has increased significantly, not only at Union but at hospitals across the state and Vigo County in the past several weeks."
Jackson said RSV is dangerous for young children and infants because they have undeveloped anatomy in their throats. They can't cough like adults can, which means they can't get rid of mucus buildup.
There is no vaccine for RSV right now, so Jackson said it's important to know the symptoms.
Symptoms can include a wet cough, a runny nose, a fever, sneezing, wheezing, and a decrease in appetite. If your child does have these symptoms, Jackson said to make sure your child has plenty of fluids and get in contact with their health provider.
Jackson said the virus is present pretty much every year, but they're seeing cases earlier in the season. She said this is probably due to the increase in activity after the pandemic.
Still, there are ways you can prevent this illness.
"Frequent handwashing with proper hot water and soap for at least 30 seconds," Jackson said. "As well as frequently touched surfaces. Maintaining proper distance if you are infected, but the best option is to keep those little ones inside as much as possible."