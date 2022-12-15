 Skip to main content
Roundtable for businesses and community leaders to get involved in vigo county schools

VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION BUSINESS AND EDUCATION ROUNDTABLE

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation hosted its Business and Education Roundtable at the Vigo county Learning Lab.

It was an opportunity for local businesses and community leaders to discuss how to collaborate with schools.

Several topics were covered, such as Vigo county's new CEO program, which connects entrepreneurial students with local businesses. The roundtable also discussed personal finance and workforce preparation.

It also highlighted the Vigo county Learning Lab, which is where the event was hosted. The Learning Lab was previously Meadows Elementary School.

Union Health was oe organization attending. One representative talked about how it's working with schools to teach kids how to stay healthy.

"Helping the young people to learn how do we keep a healthy life and living and how to deal with issues," said Steve Holmon.

Some called the roundtable the most rewarding to date.

