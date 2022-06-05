Rosedale Strawberry Festival wraps up another year of fun!

ROSEDALE, Ind. - Kids are officially getting out of school and what better time to enjoy a fun summer festival!
The Rosedale Strawberry Festival has been going on for nearly 30 years now.
All weekend long, folks had a chance to enjoy a bit of everything. From live music to parades to kid-zones and car shows, but don't forget a variety of strawberry-themed desserts too!
Organizers of the festival say it's great to see the big turnout this year.
"The town of Rosedale is a really great tight-knit community," Natalie Montgomery and Sarah Osborn with the Strawberry Fest Committee said. "This festival is put on for the community. We want people to come out of their houses, enjoy the event, talk to their neighbors, and we really, really want it to be about family."
The festival will return to Rosedale next summer.