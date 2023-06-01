Rosedale Strawberry Fest begins Friday

The town of Rosedale, Ind., is ready kick off its annual Strawberry Fest this weekend.
The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday.
The family-friendly street fair will include free concerts, crafters and other fun for kids and adults.
Both parking and admission are free.
Attendees can expect a few changes from last year, though. There will be additional shade cover around the stage and accommodations for people who visit the car show.
The first Rosedale Strawberry Festival was held in 1960. At that time, Rosedale was located in the center of the second-largest strawberry-producing area in Indiana.