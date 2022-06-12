Rosebox Arts and Music Festival rocks the 12-Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 12 Points was alive with the sound of music on Saturday!
This was at one local store's newly named, but second annual music festival.
The festival is now officially called the Rosebox Arts and Music Festival. It is hosted by Local Vinyl.
Folks enjoyed live music, artist creations, comedy acts, and of course some delicious treats from local food trucks.
People also came to check out all of the new businesses 12 Points has to offer.
The owner of Local Vinyl says her store has something for everyone.
"Whether you have vinyl or not, there's a lot of opportunity to visit and shop around during this festival even outside the store. It's cool, I own a record store. It's 100% female-owned. It's the first indie record store in Terre Haute," owner Eleanor Jones said.
The best part is -- 12% of the door entry proceeds are being donated to 12-Point revitalization efforts.