Rosebox Art & Music Festival showcases what 12 Points has to offer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got the chance to explore a historic Terre Haute district with plenty to offer.
The second annual Rosebox Art and Music Festival took place in 12 Points on Saturday night. Visitors could explore 12 Points businesses and shop local while listening to live music. There was even some entertainment for the kids at the Kidz Zone.
Eleanor Jones is the owner of The Local Vinyl. She talks about how events like this help local businesses grow.
"The Local Vinyl was a pop up vendor at local places like the farmers market for three years before we became a brick and mortar. So supporting vendors is a great way to support the future of small business," said Jones.
Twelve percent of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go into the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative.