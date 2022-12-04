Rose-Hulman's R2 Program offers engineering students a unique educational experience

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The need for more engineers is growing nationwide. Now, one local university is looking to address this need.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Rose Squared (R2) Program is a dual degree program that offers students a chance to earn both a Bachelor of Science and a Master in Civil Engineering.
The latest to the R2 program is the Master of Civil Engineering specializing in Structures. Students can also go on the Master Engineering Management degree track.
This is within the same four-year timeline at no additional cost.
The R2 program will be available to students beginning in Fall 2023. Current students who are eligible can apply now.
For more details, click here.