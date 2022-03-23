Rose-Hulman's Army-ROTC unit receives 2021 MacArthur Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A major Army ROTC award has been given to Rose-Hulman's training corps unit.
The Wabash Battalion at Rose-Hulman has earned the 2021 MacArthur Award.
The award is given to the top program in the military's 7th brigade.
It covers 38 colleges and universities across five states.
Those who work with the group say the Army may be more important than ever now.
But, they are excited for the students receiving the award.
"To be recognized as the number one within cadet command, and to go up and compete is a great honor. I mean, these men and women that you saw behind me, they work really hard," said Col. Brent Clemmer, the commander of the 7th brigade in the United States Army.
Rose-Hulman's ROTC will now try to compete for the overall title and become the top ROTC program in the nation.