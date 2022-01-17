Rose-Hulman welcomes guest speaker

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology celebrates MLK day by bringing in a Trailblazing Mars Rover Engineer.
Moogega "Moo" Cooper spoke to Rose-Hulman students about her journey to becoming a real-life "Guardian of the Galaxy."
Cooper is a NASA planetary protection lead engineer.
She spoke about what she did to get to where she is today. She started college under the age of 16.
Then, she started working with NASA during undergraduate for her summer research. She has been the recipient of several awards during her career.