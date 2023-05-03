Rose-Hulman students show off their knowledge in Rose Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Rose-Hulman students were showing off their knowledge Wednesday.
It was the annual Rose Show.
Seniors and students completing their capstone projects gave presentations.
They were each tasked with solving a problem or improving something in the community.
We talked with one student who's been working hard on his team's design.
He says he's satisfied with the work they've done this year.
"We put in a lot of time, overcame a lot of challenges this year to get to this point. We're kind of celebrating now and finishing up the last few deliverables for this project. We're very proud of the work we've accomplished," Douglas Dillion said.
Dillion's team worked with Arizona State University and NASA.
They were challenged to build a machine that could collect samples from asteroids.