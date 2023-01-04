Rose-Hulman sees record numbers on its 2022 placement report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many college students are heading back to school, while others are heading into the workforce.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has recently released its Class of 2022 Placement Report.
The report showed a 99% placement rate, which means most found jobs in their fields shortly after graduating. The report also found the average starting salary for graduates is a record $80,000.
The school's president shared that a part of the success is due to more companies becoming interested in the university.