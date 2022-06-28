Rose-Hulman receives grant money to help fund new project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The regional economic acceleration and development initiative (READI) works to improve areas of west central Indiana.
Rose-Hulman institute of technology is one of many organizations receiving money.
It has been granted 1.5 million dollars to re-locate the Ventures building.
The engineers, software developers, and interns at Ventures work hard to specialize in new product development. It's currently 6 miles away from campus on the southeast side of Terre Haute.
It will be moved closer to campus on the corner of state road 46 and 42.
president Robert Coons says this re-location will make it easier for students to utilize.
"We have 52 interns working full time and during academic year another 150 students work through the program in the academic year" shares Coons.
Construction is expected to begin sometime next year.