Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Rose-Hulman ranks nationally for return on investment

  • 0
Rose-Hulman hits $250 million fundraising goal

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is celebrating honors for its return on investment

Two recent national studies have ranked Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the top 30 colleges nationally for return on investment. The institution reported to have a return on investment of $2.35 million with a bachelor’s degree. 

“Return on investment is one of several elements of a college that should be taken into consideration during the selection process,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Tom Bear. “Rose-Hulman is strong in all areas: ROI, outstanding academic programs, excellent faculty and staff, state of the art facilities, along with internship and co-op opportunities. That’s why we continue to attract some of the best STEM students from across the world.”   

In February 2022, Bipartisan Policy Center and Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, both based in Washington, D.C., examined new data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard to provide return on investment (ROI) metrics involving tuition, median student debt, and earnings at 40-, 30- and 20-year intervals in their professional careers or the lifetime cost-benefit value for students attending Rose-Hulman.  

The Bipartisan Policy Center model estimates that Rose-Hulman provides a $2,358,802 lifelong ROI. That ranks Rose-Hulman nationally in the top 25 and second among all colleges and universities in the Midwest ahead of institutions such as Case Western Reserve Institute, Georgia Institute of Technology, Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Illinois, and Purdue University. 

Meanwhile, Georgetown University’s study ranks Rose-Hulman 1st in Indiana and 30th nationally for the 40-year net present value (NPV). 

Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said, “Return on investment showcases our strong value proposition. These credible reports provide prospective students and their parents with important information about how students, and eventual alumni, benefit financially from their degrees while also contributing significantly to their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.”  

 

