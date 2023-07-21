Rose-Hulman on Forbes' best small employers list

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been cited in Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Small Employers.
Rose-Hulman was listed 67th among 300 companies nationally across 11 industry categories that have between 200 and 1,000 employees. The college, which has been ranked No. 1 in undergraduate engineering for 24 straight years, was one of five Indiana companies on the list.
The employers were ranked for their comprehensive benefits, professional development and engagement programs, and a diverse workplace. The list was compiled to help potential job seekers assess the landscape of small employers across the country.
Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile the list that considered thousands of entities from throughout the country.
A wide range of assessment tools were considered, including extensive anonymous employee surveys. Tracking job-related websites gauged employer reputation, engagement, retention, and benefits, and social listening analysis provided employee feedback through news websites and blogs as well as social media platforms.