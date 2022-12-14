Rose-Hulman makes 'green' colleges list

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Princeton Review has included Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as a 'green' college in its 2023 edition of the Guide to Green Colleges.
Criteria for the list include a strong commitment to the environment through sustainability campus policies, programs, and practices. The list was put together based on 25 data points from surveys of administrators and students.
“We have had an institute-wide commitment to sustainability for several years and this Green Colleges listing is recognition of those extraordinary efforts by our administration, faculty, staff, and students to have a healthy campus environment and leave the world a better place,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Our continued commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency can be found throughout campus in our buildings, academic programs, and student activities.”
The New Academic Building recently became Indiana’s first building to earn full WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for design and technology that enhances the health, wellness, and human experience. Earlier this year, the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry became Indiana’s first higher education institution to adopt a Green Chemistry Commitment.