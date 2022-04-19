Rose-Hulman makes commitment to being greener

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college committed to being greener. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has opened its new chemistry and biochemistry laboratories in the new academic building.
Rose-Hulman is the first Indiana college to adopt the new green chemistry commitment. This incorporates green chemistry theory and practices into classes. This aims to reduce or eliminate hazardous substances and make chemical processes safer.
The new space has a very open concept to allow the sun to shine through into the rooms.
"In our old labs, it was get in and get out. Now we can stay here and work function and it's really nice," Professor Rebecca DeVasher said.
The green chemistry commitment is sponsored by Beyond Benign.
It provides educators with the tools, training and support to make green chemistry part of chemistry education.