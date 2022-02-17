Rose-Hulman is working on getting high school students interested in STEM with SPARK event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is getting students interested in science and technology.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting its SPARK event. SPARK stands for Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge.
High school students can partner with current students to create devices, robots and other things.
The program is put on by Rose-Bud. The group helps encourage under-represented students to get involved in STEM.
"We need people in the room to reflect the world that they're designing those systems for - so that we don't have these disconnects here. The best way to do that is what I like to say, diversify STEM," Dr. Carlotta Berry, Professor of Electrical Engineering, said.
The event is on March 12 from 1 P.M. until 4 P.M. at the Rose-Hulman Student Recreation Center.
Learn more about the event, including how to get registered here.