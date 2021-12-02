You are the owner of this article.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to help young students

Students are making a positive impact with several service projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is looking to educate young students on computer programming.

The university will host a free "Hour of Code" course for kindergarten through 8th grade.

Rose-Hulman students will serve as mentors for the sessions.

There are two sessions for students.

Both will be next Thursday, December 9th.

The first will be for kindergarten through third-grade students.

It will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 6:45 p.m.

The second session will be for fourth through 8th graders.

That session will be at 6:45 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

You must register before the sessions.

