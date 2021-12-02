Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to help young students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is looking to educate young students on computer programming.
The university will host a free "Hour of Code" course for kindergarten through 8th grade.
Rose-Hulman students will serve as mentors for the sessions.
There are two sessions for students.
Both will be next Thursday, December 9th.
The first will be for kindergarten through third-grade students.
It will start at 5:30 p.m. and go until 6:45 p.m.
The second session will be for fourth through 8th graders.
That session will be at 6:45 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.
You must register before the sessions.