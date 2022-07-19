Rose-Hulman hosting summer coding camps for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hosting summer coding camps for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade. It has options for both online and on-campus classes.
At camp, kids will be learning about robotics, computing, and game development. Kids from kindergarten to third grade are learning basic programming on Scratch, a game programming software. And kids from 4th to 8th grade are learning how to program with Python.
"Each day we will showcase a new game that we build together, and we'll give kids an assignment for additional features they can add. It's a great way to start coding," said camp organizer David Fisher, Ph.D., professor of computer science, software engineering, and mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman.
In-person camps are booked for this year, but online opportunities are still available. Parents of online campers will be emailed video instructions made by professors every day. Kids participating in online camp can also get help through Zoom meetings with Rose-Hulman student mentors.
You can find out how to register for online classes here.