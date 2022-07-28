Rose-Hulman expects a second consecutive freshman class of over 600 students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the third time in Rose-Hulman's history that the freshman class has over 600 students. This year is the second year in a row with such a high enrollment.
Rose-Hulman has experienced more than a 10% increase in applications, compared to the prior year.
"We're just celebrating a really strong class of new students coming in from all around the united states, and even all over the world, which we're really excited about," Tom Bear, the Vice President for Enrollment Management at Rose-Hulman said. Students are coming in from 42 states and 18 countries outside the states.
Nearly 85% of the students enrolled reported test scores during the 2021-2022 college recruitment period that was twice above the national average. And have standardized math and science test college admission scores within the top 5% nationally.
Applications for Fall 2023 open on August 1, 2022; You can find that here.