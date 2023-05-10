Rose-Hulman civil engineering students lead the charge on designing the Riley Spur Trail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some old, abandoned railroad tracks will soon be paved over. It's all part of the Riley Spur Trail Project.
After all is said and done, a 6.1-mile stretch of trail will run from Terre Haute to Riley. The trail is being designed by Rose-Hulman civil engineering students.
"Being able to provide a long stretch of trail that cyclists can use, a lot of joggers and runners will like to use it too, with that uninterrupted stretch of trail," senior engineering student Logan McLaughlin said.
He and two of his classmates presented their ideas at the commissioner's meeting on Wednesday.
"I think it went really well. It was a lot of fun going into the weeds of the project and trying to see what infrastructure was there," McLaughlin said. "We lucked out -- being on the old railroad bed, everything was at-grade. There was an opportunity to place the trail right where it was before."
News 10 went to check out the progress with Vigo County Commissioner Mike Morris.
"As you can see, they've taken all of the railroad ties out. So, we don't have to dispose of that hazardous material," Morris said. "This heavy rock is the ballast, so this is a good base for the asphalting."
Morris says the construction won't take any time at all. Right now, they're just waiting on some grant money from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. They should hear back in June.
"We get a little money and we can put some asphalt down, we'll start on the actual trail -- not just the street crossings," Morris said.
Morris says the mark these students are leaving behind is something they'll never forget.
He says they hope to have phase one ready to go this fall.