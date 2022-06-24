Room for two - as old Kmart building in Terre Haute gets new life; commissioner talks speculation of second tenant

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner says he's glad to see life in a long-time empty building while also raising speculation about a second tenant.

The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years. Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building.

Since that announcement, crews have worked to renovate the property.

"The Former K-mart location was built in 1994. It’s undergoing a major renovation. The parking lot has been milled and new asphalt was laid. The striping is very nice and immediately made the whole property much better. A very large new sign was also constructed. It’s great to see the grass and weeds maintained as well. While there is speculation of another large tenant in the building, I will wait for their announcement. Great to see this building come back to life.