Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Room for two - as old Kmart building in Terre Haute gets new life; commissioner talks speculation of second tenant

Old Kmart

Credit: Commissioner Chris Switzer

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County commissioner says he's glad to see life in a long-time empty building while also raising speculation about a second tenant.

What would you like to see move in?

You voted:

The old KMart building on US 41 in southern Vigo County has been empty for years. Last year, we learned Hobby Lobby would move across the street and take a section of the building.

Since that announcement, crews have worked to renovate the property.

On social media, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted, commenting on happy he is to see improvements made to the property.

In the same post, Switzer said there is room for another tenant in the building but said, "While there is speculation of another large tenant in the building, I will wait for their announcement."

See his full post below.

"The Former K-mart location was built in 1994. It’s undergoing a major renovation. The parking lot has been milled and new asphalt was laid. The striping is very nice and immediately made the whole property much better. A very large new sign was also constructed. It’s great to see the grass and weeds maintained as well. While there is speculation of another large tenant in the building, I will wait for their announcement. Great to see this building come back to life.

At this time, Hobby Lobby is one confirmed tenant."
Download PDF Hobby Lobby's plans for old KMart
A look at the plans for the old KMart building in Terre Haute

