Ron Sexton, known for Donnie Baker personality, dies while on tour

A longtime cast member of "The Bob & Tom Show" has died.
The family of Ron Sexton made the announcement on the Donnie Baker Facebook page Saturday. Sexton died Friday.
The family wrote, "It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family."
Sexton was known for the characters he played on-air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac and Floyd the Trucker. He passed away in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, "The Bob & Tom Show" wrote on Facebook.
Tim Griswold added, "Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with "The Bob & Tom Show," and we will remember him with love and gratitude."