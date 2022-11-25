Rockville, Turkey Run Elementary's Becky Beil named 2022 Outstanding Elementary Art Educator

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local art teacher has won a statewide award through the Art Education Association of Indiana.
Becky Beil was named the 2022 outstanding elementary art educator.
She teaches at Rockville Elementary and Turkey Run Elementary in Parke County.
She was nominated for the award by her co-workers.
Beil says there are two accomplishments she's most proud of:
One is making artwork from the coals of the Jefferies Ford Bridge.
The bridge was burned by an arsonist.
She says the other is inspiring students in their work after graduation.
Beil says she's incredibly humbled by the award and was pleasantly surprised when she heard she won.
"I was just like, yeah this is okay. I think that it doesn't necessarily say that I'm the best art teacher in the state, but it says I'm an outstanding art teacher in the state, and I can accept that," Beil said.
Beil was honored for the award at Purdue Fort Wayne's campus earlier this month.